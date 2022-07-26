 Skip to main content
Russia says it will quit the International Space Station after 2024

Russia says it will quit the International Space Station after 2024

The International Space Station (ISS) was photographed by one of the STS-98 crew members aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis following separation of the Shuttle and Station on February 16, 2001.

 NASA

Russia says it is planning to pull out of the International Space Station and end its decades-long partnership with NASA at the orbiting outpost, according to the newly appointed head of Russia's space agency.

Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that "the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made."

