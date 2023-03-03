 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Russia may run out of money in 2024, says oligarch

Russia may run out of money in 2024, says oligarch

Russia may run out of money in 2024, outspoken Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says. Pictured is a closed shop in downtown Moscow in May 2022.

 Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Russia could find itself with no money as soon as next year and needs foreign investment, outspoken Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said.

"There will be no money already next year, we need foreign investors," he said at an economic conference in Siberia Thursday, according to comments reported by TASS, a Russian state-owned news agency.

