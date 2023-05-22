 Skip to main content
Russia accuses Ukraine of mounting ‘sabotage’ attack across border

Russia accuses Ukraine of mounting ‘sabotage’ attack across border

Aerial footage shows smoke rising over Russia's Belgorod region.

 bpzua/Telegram

(CNN) — A group of anti-Putin Russian nationals – who are aligned with the Ukrainian army – has claimed responsibility for an attack in Russian’s southwestern region of Belgorod, as Moscow said it was fighting a group of saboteurs there.

Shelling damaged an administrative building, several residential buildings, and a kindergarten in the area, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, who said there were no fatalities.

CNN’s Uliana Pavlova contributed reporting.

