Rudy Giuliani told by prosecutors he is a target in Georgia 2020 presidential election probe

Rudy Giuliani told by prosecutors he is a target in Georgia 2020 presidential election probe

Rudy Giuliani, pictured here in Michigan in December of 2020, has been told by prosecutors that he is a target in the Georgia 2020 presidential election probe.

 Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani has been told by prosecutors in Georgia that he is a target of the special purpose grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in their efforts to flip the 2020 election results in Georgia.

A prosecutor from the Fulton County District Attorney's office called Giuliani's Georgia counsel on Monday to inform him that Giuliani is now considered a target of their investigation, said Bob Costello, another attorney for Giuliani.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

