 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RSV responsible for 1 in 50 child deaths under age 5, study estimates

  • Updated
  • 0
A common respiratory virus is spreading at unusually high levels, overwhelming children's hospitals. Here's what parents need to know

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday there has been a rise in RSV cases in many parts of the country.

 Konstantin Postumitenko/Adobe Stock

A new study estimates that 1 in 50 deaths of otherwise healthy children under age 5 around the world is due to a common virus that's currently surging in the US: respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. And in high-income countries, 1 in 56 babies who are born on time and are healthy will be hospitalized with RSV in the first year of life, according to the researchers' estimates.

The virus is known to be especially dangerous for premature and medically fragile babies, but it causes a "substantial burden of disease in infants worldwide," wrote the authors of the study, published Thursday in the journal Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred