 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ron DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday in conversation with Elon Musk

  • 0
Ron DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday in conversation with Elon Musk

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, here on April April 21, will announce his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday night in a conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Wednesday night in a conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk, a spokesperson for his political team tells CNN.

The announcement, which was first reported by NBC News, will take place at 6 p.m. ET on Twitter Spaces, where the platform’s users can participate in audio conversations, and will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks.

CNN’s Steve Contorno, Donie O’Sullivan and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred