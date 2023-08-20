 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning actor in ‘This Is Us,’ dies at age 66

  • 0

(CNN) — Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmy Awards for his acting on the hit television drama “This Is Us,” has died at age 66, according to his manager, Dan Spilo.

Jones was best known for playing William Hill, a bisexual recovering drug addict with terminal cancer who reconnects with his son, played by Sterling K. Brown, in the multi-generational drama “This Is Us.” He was nominated for an Emmy four consecutive times from 2017-2020 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, winning in 2018 and 2020.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred