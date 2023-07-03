 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roller coaster with crack in support pillar set to be investigated today at Carowinds in North Carolina

  • 0
Roller coaster with crack in support pillar set to be investigated today at Carowinds in North Carolina

The Fury 325 remains shuttered at the Carowinds amusement park.

 Courtesy Jeremy Wagner

(CNN) — Inspectors are at a North Carolina amusement park Monday to continue investigating a roller coaster shuttered since shortly after a dad spotted a crack at the top of one of its steel support pillars.

“I’m not an engineer, but that’s not right,” Jeremy Wagner thought Friday on his visit to the Carowinds park in Charlotte, he told CNN.

CNN’s Wes Bruer contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred