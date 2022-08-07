 Skip to main content
Roger E. Mosley, 'Magnum, P.I.' star, dies at 83 after a car crash

 CBS/Getty Images

Actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore "TC" Calvin on the 1980s hit show "Magnum, P.I.," died Sunday, his daughter announced. He was 83.

Mosley died surrounded by family after being injured in a car crash last week that had left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition, the actor's daughter Ch-a Mosley said Saturday on Facebook. No further details about the crash were available.

