Rockets strike near base holding US troops in Syria without causing injuries

Rockets strike near base holding US troops in Syria without causing injuries

This file picture taken in December 2011 shows the Pentagon building in Washington, DC. A number of rockets struck near a military base in northeastern Syria housing US troops on August 15.

 AFP/Getty Images

A number of rockets struck near a military base in northeastern Syria housing US troops on Monday night but did not cause any injuries, according to US officials and a statement from the US-led coalition.

The attack on the Green Village base near the Iraqi border did not result in damage or injuries, according to Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the commander of Combined Joint Task Force -- Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), the US-led operation against ISIS.

