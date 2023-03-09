 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Blake, embattled actor of 'In Cold Blood' and 'Lost Highway' fame, dead at 89

  • 0
Robert Blake, embattled actor of 'In Cold Blood' and 'Lost Highway' fame, dead at 89

Actor Robert Blake, seen here in 2011 in Los Angeles, has died, according to his daughter, Delinah Blake. He was 89.

 Brian To/FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Actor Robert Blake, noted actor and Emmy-winner who starred in crime series "Baretta," has died, according to his daughter, Delinah Blake. He was 89.

Delinah Blake told CNN in an email that her father died "peacefully" on Thursday "surrounded by family."

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred