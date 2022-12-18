Retiring GOP senator says Trump's influence on party is 'waning'

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM THIS EVENING
THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6
AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
tonight through Monday, especially over and downwind of terrain.
Additionally, all areas will be susceptible to strong winds
within heavy showers.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A strong front is moving rapidly toward the main Hawaiian
Islands. Expect periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms
through Monday night. Although individual showers will tend
to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for
training cells will lead to increased potential for flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts, and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds will steadily increase today and tonight,
reaching 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas building to 15
to 20 feet tonight, potentially higher on Monday.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM
HST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM HST this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey offered a pointed closing message for his fellow Republican colleagues, saying that former President Donald Trump's hold on the party is "waning."
"I have heard from many, many formerly very pro-Trump voters that they think it's time for our party to move on," Toomey told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
"So yes, I think that process is underway. ... It's not a flip of a switch, it doesn't happen overnight. He still has a significant following, that's for sure. But I do think his influence is waning," he added.
Toomey's comments highlight an ongoing rift within the GOP about how to respond to the party's underwhelming performance in November's midterm elections. Republicans narrowly won the US House, finishing well short of pre-election expectations, while Democrats expanded their US Senate majority, with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman flipping Toomey's seat.
The Republican soul-searching comes at a critical moment for Trump and the party. Senate GOP leaders are eager to move on from the Trump years and court candidates who have more moderate and mainstream appeal to the suburban voters who left the GOP over their disdain for the former president.
But these Republicans are up against a powerful and vocal Trump-aligned faction within their party -- especially in the incoming House GOP majority, where a hard-right bloc now holds sway over Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in his pursuit of the speakership -- as they argue for the GOP to return to bedrock conservative principles.
Toomey, a vocal Trump critic who was one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict the former president at his second impeachment trial, said in his farewell speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, "Our party can't be about or beholden to any one man. We're much bigger than that. Our party is much bigger than that."
He stood by that stance Sunday when asked by Tapper about being called a RINO, or "Republican in name only," over his Trump criticism.
"When Republicans had criticisms of [Trump] -- I certainly think mine were valid -- that doesn't always sit well with folks who see him as carrying the fight to the other side. So some of that tribalism is built into public political systems anywhere," he said.
"Again, I think, as his influence wanes, the sort of conventional understanding of what words mean kind of gets restored over time. I'm not worried about that," Toomey said.