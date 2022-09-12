 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...

.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores later today.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...6 AM HST today through 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Retired nurse helps save infant's life on Spirit Airlines flight

A retired nurse came to the aid of a baby who had stopped breathing on a Spirit Airlines flight last week from Pittsburgh to Orlando. A Spirit Airlines plane is seen here taking off at the Orlando International Airport in November 2020.

A retired nurse came to the aid of a baby who had stopped breathing on a Spirit Airlines flight last week from Pittsburgh to Orlando.

Tamara Panzino told CNN affiliate WESH that she was reading a book with her earbuds in when she "heard a flight attendant say, 'we have an infant not breathing.'"

Top image: A Spirit Airlines flight takes off at the Orlando International Airport in November 2020. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images)

