Rescuers are racing the clock in search for a manned submersible lost while touring Titanic wreckage

Rescuers are racing the clock in search for a manned submersible lost while touring Titanic wreckage

Hamish Harding posted an image of the submersible to his social media accounts on Saturday.

 From Hamish Harding/Facebook

(CNN) — Rescue crews searching for a submersible with five people aboard that went missing while touring the Titanic’s wreckage are keeping a nervous eye on the craft’s dwindling oxygen supply as they navigate choppy waters in a remote area of the North Atlantic Ocean.

The Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force are deploying more aircraft and vessels to aid in the search for the 21-foot vessel, which began its descent to the bottom of the ocean on Sunday morning – and has just four days of emergency capability.

CNN’s Rob Frehse, Jacqueline Rose, Raja Razek, Laura Ly, Paula Newton, Artemis Moshtaghian, Celina Tebor and Gabe Cohen.

