...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward
and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Republicans rush to Trump's defense after FBI executes search warrant at Mar-a-Lago

Top congressional Republicans are rushing to former President Donald Trump's defense after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as part of an investigation into the handling of potentially classified material. Trump is seen here on August 5 in Wisconsin.

 Morry Gash/AP

Top congressional Republicans are rushing to former President Donald Trump's defense after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as part of an investigation into the handling of potentially classified material.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Attorney General Merrick Garland to "preserve your documents and clear your calendar," warning of an oversight probe "when" Republicans take back the chamber in the midterm elections.

