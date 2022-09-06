 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Republicans have unlikely allies in their fight to restrict abortion at the state level: Democrats

  • 0

Texas state Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr. has voted for anti-abortion legislation more than a dozen times in the last decade. He was one of the state lawmakers who both sponsored and voted for the controversial "Heartbeat Bill," which criminalized abortion as soon as a fetus' heartbeat is detected and did not include exceptions for victims of rape or incest. He also voted for the state's so-called trigger ban, which outlawed the procedure almost entirely upon the fall of Roe v. Wade.

He is "the extremist right's trusted vote when it comes to attacking abortion access," one abortion rights advocacy group in Texas proclaimed in 2021.

CNN's Clay Voytek and Casey Tolan contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK