 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Republican leaders and Trump loyalists on Capitol Hill rally behind the former president after indictment

  • Updated
  • 0
Republican leaders and Trump loyalists on Capitol Hill rally behind the former president after indictment

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, seen here on March 17, tweeted that "The American people will not tolerate this injustice," as he criticized Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. "The House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account," he said.

 Al Drago/The New York Times/Redux

Key House Republican leaders lined up to defend former President Donald Trump on Thursday following the news that Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury -- a sign of the powerful grasp Trump still has on his party on Capitol Hill.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted that "The American people will not tolerate this injustice," as he criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "The House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account," he said.

CNN's Manu Raju, Melanie Zanona, Annie Grayer and Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred