Report: $1.9 billion stolen in crypto hacks so far this year

$1.9 billion worth of cryptocurrency was stolen in hacks of various services in the first seven months of this year.

A staggering $1.9 billion worth of cryptocurrency was stolen in hacks of various services in the first seven months of this year, marking a 60% increase from the same period in the year prior, according a report released Tuesday from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis.

The surge comes even as the value of many cryptocurrencies plunged in the first half of this year. The report attributed much of the spike to hacks on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. The term refers to services that attempt to replace traditional financial institutions with software that allows users to transact directly with each other via the blockchain, the digital ledger that underpins cryptocurrencies.

