Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 1130 AM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 826 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour over the
Koolau range. Area streams such as the Pukele, Manoa, and the
North Halawa Streams have risen in response to the rain.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Pearl City, Wahiawa,
Kahaluu, Aiea, Wheeler Field, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Waikele,
Halawa, Punaluu, Waipahu, Kunia, Schofield Barracks, Salt
Lake, Moanalua and Hauula.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1130 AM HST if flooding;
persists.

Repeating radio signal leads astronomers to an Earth-size exoplanet

This illustration depicts plasma emitted by a star deflected by the magnetic field of the exoplanet orbiting it. The plasma then interacts with the star's magnetic field, creating an aurora and radio waves.

 Alice Kitterman/National Science Foundation

Astronomers have detected a repeating radio signal from an exoplanet and the star that it orbits, both located 12 light-years away from Earth. The signal suggests that the Earth-size planet may have a magnetic field and perhaps even an atmosphere.

Earth's magnetic field protects the planet's atmosphere, which life needs to survive, by deflecting energetic particles and plasma that stream out from the sun. Finding atmospheres around planets located outside of our solar system could point to other worlds that potentially have the ability to support life.

