Remains of an ancient glacier spotted on Mars

The remains of a glacier have been found near the Martian equator, suggesting that some form of water could still exist in a region on the red planet where humans may one day land.

The ice mass is no longer there, but scientists spotted telltale remains among other mineral deposits near Mars' equatorial region. The deposits there usually contain light-colored sulfate salts.

