Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters. See the list

  • Updated
Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Pictured is a Regal movie theater in Miami Beach, Florida, on March 27, 2022.

 Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States.

The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.

