Record high temperatures continue to bake the West. Here's how days of extreme heat are impacting life

More than 50 million people across the American West are under heat alerts Tuesday, as a prolonged heat wave continues to grip the region, prompting record high temperatures and upending daily life.

Californians have been warned to prepare for rolling blackouts and asked to conserve energy. Wildfires have ripped across the state, killing at least four people while consuming thousands of acres and dozens of structures. And a hiker died while others were rescued in Arizona after suffering heat exhaustion.

CNN meteorologists Judson Jones, Jennifer Gray and Monica Garrett, and CNN's Cheri Mossburg, Nouran Salahieh, Taylor Romine and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

