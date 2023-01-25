 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 18 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters today, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters on Thursday.

* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Razor blades found on numerous gas pump handles, officials say

Forest City, North Carolina authorities say razor blades have been found on gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas.

 Forest City Police/WLOS

    FOREST CITY, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Officials are advising travelers to be on the lookout after razor blades were found on gas pump handles in multiple locations.

