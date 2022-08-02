 Skip to main content
Rare type of galaxy dazzles in new Webb telescope image

  Updated
The James Webb Space Telescope has peered through cosmic dust to reveal new details and a stunning image of a rare type of galaxy.

The space observatory's latest image shows the Cartwheel galaxy, a ring galaxy located 500 million light-years away that formed when a large spiral galaxy and a small galaxy violently collided.

