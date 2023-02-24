 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Rare neurological condition is 'important potential risk' of Pfizer's RSV vaccine, FDA says

  • 0
Rare neurological condition is 'important potential risk' of Pfizer's RSV vaccine, FDA says

Two people who received Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus vaccine during a clinical trial were later diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, and the FDA has asked Pfizer to conduct a safety study if the shot is approved, according to agency documents released on February 24.

 shutterstock

Two people who received Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine during a clinical trial were later diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, and the US Food and Drug Administration has asked Pfizer to conduct a safety study if the shot is approved, according to agency documents released Friday.

The cases were confirmed in two adults in their 60s who were among 20,000 vaccine recipients in Pfizer's Phase 3 clinical trial. One person's illness had completely resolved after three months, and another was improving after six months. There were no Guillain-Barre cases among people who didn't receive the shot.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred