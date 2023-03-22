 Skip to main content
Rare giant spider species spotted in Queensland

The Euoplos dignitas specimen sits in its habitat in Queensland, Australia.

 Michael Rix

A new and large species of spider has been found living in Queensland, Australia, and researchers say it's in need of protection.

Rare and colorful, the tarantula-like creature is a type of golden trapdoor spider belonging to the genus Euoplos, which since 2017 has been the subject of an extensive research program, according to a study published March 15 in the Journal of Arachnology.

