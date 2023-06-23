Queen Latifah first female rapper chosen as Kennedy Center honoree

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL THE HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long period south swell (170 degrees) will fill in today, peak
tonight and hold into tomorrow that will elevate surf along south
facing shores. A second pulse arriving Monday could keep surf
elevated through early next week.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Queen Latifah attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
(CNN) — The 2023 Kennedy Center honorees have been announced.
The show will take place on Dec. 3, at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C., and will broadcast later that month on CBS.
The honorees include comedian and host Billy Crystal, soprano Renée Fleming, singer-songwriter-producer Barry Gibb, rapper, singer and actress Queen Latifah and singer Dionne Warwick. Latifah is the first female rapper to be honored at the prestigious ceremony.
The event will also include a 50th anniversary salute to hip-hop.
“This year we pay special tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a uniquely American culture whose constant evolution is one of enduring relevance and impact, reflecting our society as it has grown into an international phenomenon,” Deborah F. Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center, said in a statement. “Hip-hop has been an important, thriving art form here at the Center for a number of years; what a privilege it is to bestow an Honors to the First Lady of Hip-Hop [Queen Latifah] who has inspired us along the way.”
Gloria Estefan, a 2017 Kennedy Center honoree, will host this year’s show.