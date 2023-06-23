 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Putin vows to punish ‘armed uprising’ by Wagner militia as Russia is plunged into crisis

  • Updated
  • 0
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin furthered his dispute with Russian military leaders on June 23.

 AP

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that those on “path of treason” or armed rebellion will be “punished” after the head of the Wagner paramilitary group said his troops had taken control of military facilities in two Russian cities, plunging the country into crisis.

“It is a stab in the back of our country and our people,” Putin said in an address to the nation, pledging a harsh response and punishment to those who plan “an armed rebellion.”

CNN’s Anna Chernova and Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report.

An error occurred