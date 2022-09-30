 Skip to main content
Putin announces annexation of Ukrainian regions in defiance of international law

President Vladimir Putin announced Russia would seize of nearly a fifth of Ukraine on Friday, declaring that the millions of people living there would be Russian citizens "forever."

Under the annexation process, which is illegal under international law, Moscow will recognize four Ukrainian regions as Russian territory: Luhansk and Donetsk -- home to two Russian-backed breakaway republics where fighting has been ongoing since 2014 -- as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, two areas in southern Ukraine that have been occupied by Russian forces since shortly after the invasion began.

CNN's Victoria Butenko, Mick Krever, Betsy Klein, Phil Mattingly, Nathan Hodge, Vasco Cotovio, Melissa Bell, Nick Paton Walsh and Natalie Gallón contributed to this report.

