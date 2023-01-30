Puppy Bowl XIX: How to watch the other big game

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An upper level low to the west will combine with a nearby
surface trough to bring the potential for heavy rain that
could lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 knots with higher gusts and seas 8 to
13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Ellington (left) chasing Chorizo (right) on the field during the 2022 Puppy Bowl. Puppy Bowl XIX airs on February 12.
Tony Aviles/Bright Road Productions/Animal Planet/Discovery+
If the Super Bowl isn't your thing, there's another game you can watch that day.
Puppy Bowl XIX is the 19th annual event aimed at raising awareness about pet adoptions using adorable shelter pups who play for either Team Ruff or Team Fluff.
The Animal Planet show is expanding this year. (CNN and Animal Planet are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
There will be more puppies playing - 122 from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states - and, for the first-time, the competition will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies.
It all starts on Super Bowl Sunday with a pre-game show on Animal Planet and Discovery+ "to give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft," according to a press release.
Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner will return for his 12th year of overseeing the game, while sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks return to provide play-by-play commentary. The game, along with the "Kitty Half Time Show," will include various adoptable pet segments for viewers who may be interested in providing a furever home.
The competition airs for three hours beginning at 2 p.m. ET on February 12.