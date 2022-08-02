 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public health leaders say Biden administration's monkeypox response isn't enough

  • Updated
  • 0

The limited supply of monkeypox vaccines in the US has led to hours-long waits and lines that stretch for blocks, according to officials with state and local public health groups; some people with monkeypox symptoms have had to go without tests or treatments. And some have even crossed the border into Canada in search of help, the officials say.

They, along with leaders of some national LGBTQ organizations, are frustrated and angry at the federal government for its "lack of urgency" about the ongoing outbreak.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK