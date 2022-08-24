 Skip to main content
Psilocybin 'trips' combined with therapy reduce alcohol use, study finds

A laboratory researcher removes a psilocybin mushroom from a container. The psychedelic compound psilocybin, commonly known as "shrooms" or magic mushrooms, may help people who struggle with alcohol dependence better manage their drinking, a new study found.

 James MacDonald/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The psychedelic compound psilocybin, commonly known as "shrooms" or magic mushrooms, may help people who struggle with alcohol dependence better manage their drinking, a new study found.

In what researchers are calling the first published randomized trial to examine the effects of psilocybin on any type of addiction, people who underwent two psychedelic mushroom "trips" with the help of a psychotherapist reduced "their days of heavy drinking by 83% over eight months," said senior study author and psychiatrist Dr. Michael Bogenschutz, director of the NYU Langone Center for Psychedelic Medicine, in a news conference.

