Prospect for passing policing legislation in Congress remains low

Sen. Cory Booker is seen here in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in March of 2022 in Washington, DC. Booker was one of the lead negotiators on legislation to overhaul policing laws.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The prospect for new bipartisan negotiations on Capitol Hill for legislation overhauling policing laws remains very low, despite calls from the NAACP, the Congressional Black Caucus and others for congressional action in the wake of the brutal police beating and death of Tyre Nichols.

Previous talks broke down without a deal in September 2021 despite months of negotiations between Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat and then-Rep. Karen Bass, a California Democrat, now serving as mayor of Los Angeles.

CNN's Manu Raju and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

