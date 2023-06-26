Prosecutors will seek death penalty for Bryan Kohberger in Idaho student murders case

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak tonight before slowly dropping below advisory levels late
Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho.
(CNN) — Latah County, Idaho, prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students at an off-campus home in the city of Moscow last fall, according to a court document filed Monday.
The filing says that the state “has not identified or been provided with any mitigating circumstances” to stop it from considering the death penalty.
By Ashley R. Williams, Konstantin Toropin and Steve Almasy, CNN
“Consequently, considering all evidence currently known to the State, the State is compelled to file this notice of intent to seek the death penalty,” the filing states.
It will continue to “review additional information as it is received” and reserves the right to amend or withdraw the notice, according to the filing.
CNN has reached out to Kohberger’s attorneys for comment.
Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November 13 killings of students Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at a home just outside the university’s main campus in Moscow. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by an Idaho judge at a hearing in May.