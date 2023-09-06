 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Priscilla Presley reflects on her early days with Elvis and their age gap

  • 0

(CNN) — Priscilla Presley appeared at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla,” the film that chronicles her relationship with Elvis Presley.

At a press conference following the premiere, Presley addressed her age gap with the late singer, saying he was “respectful” of her age. The two met in 1959, when Priscilla was 14 and Elvis was 24.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred