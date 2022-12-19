Prehistoric graveyard was birthing ground for giant marine reptiles, study reveals

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM HST THIS MORNING
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1045 AM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 950 AM HST, radar indicated a new line of heavy rain
moving across north Oahu from the west. Brief but intense
rainfall with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour is occurring
over the slopes of the Waianae Range and the Koolau Range
from Haleiwa to Kahuku. Another area of heavy rain will reach
the Waianae Coast and move across central Oahu over the next
hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Schofield Barracks, Mililani, Kunia,
Waikele, Waialua, Waipahu, Pearl City, Haleiwa, Waikane,
Punaluu, Hauula, Aiea, Waiahole, Waianae, Nanakuli, Halawa,
Makakilo and Laie.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
A Flood Watch is also in effect for Honolulu County through early
Tuesday morning.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 AM HST if flooding;
persists.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
2 UNTIL 2 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN HAWAII THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
HONOLULU KAUAI
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HONOLULU AND LIHUE.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN
THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER
CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER
OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with localized gusts up to
60 mph. Especially along north and east slopes of mountains.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A strong front will move across the main Hawaiian Islands,
and generate periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms
through tonight. Although individual showers will tend to
move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for
training cells will lead to increased potential for flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor the latest forecast, and be prepared to take
action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM HST...
For the following areas...
Kauai Channel...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
At 934 AM HST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing
waterspouts, winds over 50 knots, and ping pong ball size hail was
located 10 nm west of FAD Buoy CO, or 21 nm west of Kaena State
Park, moving east at 50 knots.
HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, and large
hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high
winds and hail. Small craft could capsize in suddenly
higher waves.
Locations impacted include...
Kaena Point, FAD Buoy II, FAD Buoy V, FAD Buoy R and FAD Buoy CO.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for gusty winds, steep and fast-building seas, and blinding
downpours. Stay low or go below, and make sure all on board are
wearing life jackets.
Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.
wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, large hail, high waves, dangerous
lightning, and heavy rain are possible with this storm.
Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily
overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor
immediately.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM HST for;
Hawaii.;
WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...>.75IN;
WIND...50KTS
An artist's reconstruction depicts adult and newly born ichthyosaurs in the ocean.
The final resting place for dozens of massive prehistoric marine reptiles lies in what's now Nevada's Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
But why the ichthyosaurs died in such large numbers at this one particular fossil site some 230 million years ago has long been a source of debate among paleontologists. Scientifically known as Shonisaurus popularis, the species resembled a chunky dolphin and grew at least 50 feet (15.2 meters) long.
Theories suggested a mass stranding event or that the ichthyosaurs were poisoned by toxins from an algal bloom.
Now, though, scientists say that they have ruled out these hypotheses and have a much better understanding of why 37 of the ancient creatures died at the same location. The researchers believe their findings illuminate a fascinating aspect of the reptile species reproductive behavior, which is shared by some of today's marine mammals.
"We present evidence that these ichthyosaurs died here in large numbers because they were migrating to this area to give birth for many generations across hundreds of thousands of years," said study coauthor Nicholas Pyenson, a research geologist and curator at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC, in a news release.
"That means this type of behavior we observe today in whales has been around for more than 200 million years."
Present-day whale species, including blue and humpback whales, routinely migrate across oceans to breed and give birth in waters where predators are scarce. Many whales congregate year after year along the same stretches of coastline.
"There are other examples of ichthyosaur embryos and newborns, but this is the first time we have strong evidence for reproductive grouping behavior," said study coauthor Randy Irmis, chief curator and curator of paleontology at the Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake City.
"We know this is something many large marine vertebrates exhibit in the present, so it makes sense that simialr behavior occurred in the past. But we really didn't know how far back, especially with extinct animal groups like ichthyosaurs, that have no close living relatives," Irmis said in an email to CNN.
Detective work
The researchers from the United States, United Kingdom and Belgium used new techniques, such as 3D modeling, to investigate the fossil site, which is part of Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park.
The team examined the chemical makeup of rocks surrounding the fossils and found no evidence of any sudden increases in organic matter, such as algae, that might have starved the creatures of oxygen.
Geological evidence also suggested the ichthyosaurs' bones had sunk to the bottom of the sea, which then covered much of present-day Nevada, rather than along a shoreline shallow enough to suggest the marine reptiles had beached themselves.
What's more, the team noticed the fossils were predominantly of adult ichthyosaurs, with very few other marine vertebrates present. Nor were there any juvenile ichthyosaurs.
A breakthrough came when tiny ichthyosaur remains were identified among both new fossils collected at the site and within older museum collections. Micro-CT X-ray scans revealed the small bones belonged to embryonic and newborn ichthyosaurs.
"Once it became clear that there was nothing for them to eat here, and there were large adult Shonisaurus along with embryos and newborns but no juveniles, we started to seriously consider whether this might have been a birthing ground," said lead author Neil Kelley, a research assistant professor in Earth and environmental sciences at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, in the news release.
The authors concluded that the area must have been a preferred birthing habitat for the prehistoric creatures — and that the high number of fossilized remains was a result of the high numbers of ichthyosaurs that congregated there, perhaps over millions of years, to give birth.
"This is a clear ecological signal, we argue, that this was a place that Shonisaurus used to give birth, very similar to today's whales. Now we have evidence that this sort of behavior is 230 million years old," Pyenson said.