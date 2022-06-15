 Skip to main content
Pregnant women encouraged to get vaccine to help fight COVID risks to newborn

Getting vaccinated during pregnancy could lower the risk of babies getting infected with COVID-19.

Through hundreds of studies with thousands of expectant mothers, researchers found just 1.8 percent of infants born to mothers with COVID-19 -- contracted the virus.

This infections that happen both in the womb, and shortly after birth.

Local pediatrician Dr. Kara Wong Ramsey says that mothers should continue to breastfeed, as it provides many benefits for their babies.

Health experts continue to recommend getting vaccinated, even in pregnancy, and promote skin-to-skin contact, as the benefits of bonding outweigh the risks.

