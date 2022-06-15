Pregnant women encouraged to get vaccine to help fight COVID risks to newborn KITV4 Web Staff Jun 15, 2022 Jun 15, 2022 Updated 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Getting vaccinated during pregnancy could lower the risk of babies getting infected with COVID-19.Through hundreds of studies with thousands of expectant mothers, researchers found just 1.8 percent of infants born to mothers with COVID-19 -- contracted the virus.This infections that happen both in the womb, and shortly after birth.Local pediatrician Dr. Kara Wong Ramsey says that mothers should continue to breastfeed, as it provides many benefits for their babies.Health experts continue to recommend getting vaccinated, even in pregnancy, and promote skin-to-skin contact, as the benefits of bonding outweigh the risks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Business Intel unveils $88B chipmaking expansion plan for Europe Updated Mar 15, 2022 National 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars convicted of committing fraud, tax crimes Updated Jun 7, 2022 National Last week, he was a hot air balloon pilot. Now, he's helping defend Kyiv as missiles fall from the sky Mar 2, 2022 COVID-19 A highly changed coronavirus variant was found in deer after nearly a year in hiding, researchers suggest Mar 2, 2022 Local Cities that are canceling their big New Year's Eve events -- and those still going forward Dec 23, 2021 COVID-19 FDA advisers vote in favor of authorizing Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for ages 6-17 Updated 14 hrs ago Recommended for you