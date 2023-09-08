 Skip to main content
Powerful Hurricane Lee will create dangerous conditions along the East Coast, regardless of its uncertain final track

Hurricane Lee’s historic intensification skyrockets storm to rare strength

Hurricane Lee is pictured in a graphic on September 8.

 CNN

(CNN) — Category 3 Hurricane Lee remains hundreds of miles east of the Caribbean late Friday, yet forecasters say the storm’s effects may have an impact on the US Atlantic seaboard as early as this weekend.

Lee was about 440 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands as of 11 p.m. ET Friday, whipping up maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane, which earlier reached Category 5 status, could further weaken Saturday but is expected to re-strengthen over the weekend and remain strong into the middle of next week.

CNN Meteorologists Taylor Ward, Robert Shackelford, Monica Garrett, Brandon Miller and CNN’s Aya Elamroussi and Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.

