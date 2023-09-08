 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, killing more than 600 and damaging historic Marrakech

  • Updated
  • 0
Morocco Earthquake

A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake in Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 600 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

 Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

(CNN) — A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco Friday night, killing more than 600 people and damaging buildings in the historic city of Marrakech in what the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said was the strongest tremor to hit that part of the North African nation in more than a century.

The quake struck in Morocco’s High Atlas mountain range shortly after 11 p.m. local time at the relatively shallow depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.4 miles), USGS said, with the epicenter located about 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) southwest of Marrakech, a city of some 840,000 people and a popular tourist destination.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred