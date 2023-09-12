 Skip to main content
Poverty rate jumps in 2022 after end of enhanced child tax credit

Poverty rate jumps in 2022 after end of enhanced child tax credit

Poverty in America rose significantly in 2022, according to new Census Bureau data.

 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City

(CNN) — The share of Americans, particularly children, in poverty rose significantly last year, in large part because Congress did not renew a Covid-19 pandemic enhancement to the child tax credit, according to Census Bureau data released Tuesday.

Some 12.4% of children were in poverty last year, up from a record low of 5.2% the year before and roughly comparable to where it was prior to the pandemic in 2019, based on a broader alternative measure developed by the Census Bureau. It was the largest jump in child poverty since the Supplemental Poverty Measure began in 2009. The measure takes into account certain non-cash government assistance, tax credits and needed expenses – addressing a major flaw in the official poverty rate, economists say.

