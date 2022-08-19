 Skip to main content
Plane fails to descend as pilots reportedly fell asleep during flight

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from Ethiopian Airlines is seen landing at Brussels Airport on July 29. Two pilots are believed to have fallen asleep and missed their landing during an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight from Sudan to Ethiopia.

 Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Two pilots are believed to have fallen asleep and missed their landing during a flight from Sudan to Ethiopia on Monday, according to a report by commercial aviation news site Aviation Herald.

The incident took place on board an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa, the report said, "when the pilots fell asleep" and "the aircraft continued past the top of descent."

