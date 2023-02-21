 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR NIIHAU...KAUAI...AND OAHU THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deepening low pressure west of the state will produce an
increase in heavy showers and thunderstorms over the western
end of the state through this afternoon. Given that soils are
already saturated and streams elevated, flash flooding may
develop anywhere, especially over the island of Kauai.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Pilot thought instructor who died inflight was 'just pretending'

A Piper PA-28-161 airplane similar to the one involved in the incident at Blackpool.

 aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group/Getty Images/File

A flying instructor died inflight after suffering a cardiac arrest, but his co-pilot thought he was fooling around and only realized after landing on the runway with the man slumped on his shoulder.

According to a newly published safety report on the incident, the pilot thought the instructor was pretending to be asleep as the pair flew a circuit above near Blackpool Airport in Lancashire, England, on June 29, 2022.

An error occurred