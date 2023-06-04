 Skip to main content
Pilot of unresponsive private jet that crashed and killed 4 was seen slumped over, source says

Search and rescue teams assemble before going to the site of Sunday's plane crash near Montebello, Virginia.

 Randall K. Wolf via AP

(CNN) — The pilot of the unresponsive private jet that triggered an interception by supersonic military fighter jets protecting Washington, DC, was observed slumped over in his seat, a source familiar with the response told CNN.

The lone pilot and three passengers were aboard the Cessna Citation that crashed in a heavily wooded area near Waynesboro, Virginia, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. There were no survivors, authorities said.

CNN’s Amanda Jackson, Sam Fossum, Philip Wang, Rashard Rose and Aaron Pellish contributed to this report.

