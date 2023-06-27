 Skip to main content
Pickleball injuries may cost Americans nearly $400 million this year

A player's shadow is seen during a game of pickleball on April 12, in Bethesda, Maryland.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Pickleball, America’s fastest-growing sport, is taking a toll on players’ wrists, legs and shoulders. And it’s especially popular with injury-prone seniors, which is driving up the cost burden.

Pickleball injuries may cost Americans $377 million in health care costs this year, accounting for 5% to 10% of total unexpected medical costs, UBS analysts estimated in a report Monday.

