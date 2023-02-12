 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas 8 to 12 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Philippine Coast Guard says Chinese ship aimed laser at one of its vessels

The Philippine Coast Guard has accused a China Coast Guard ship of pointing a "military grade" laser at some of its crew, temporarily blinding them, aboard a vessel in contested waters of the South China last week.

The Chinese ship also "made dangerous maneuvers" in approaching within 150 yards (137 meters) of the Philippine vessel, the Philippine Coast Guard alleged in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, with photos purporting to show the laser's green beam.

