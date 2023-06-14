 Skip to main content
Philadelphia Zoo officials say dye may have killed its five meerkats

  0
The group of meerkats were siblings named Nkosi, Lula, Ari, Kgala and Nya, and had been at the zoo since 2013, died and the Philadelphia Zoo, needs to find out why.

 PhotograPHL/OOgImages/Alamy

(CNN) — In less than two weeks, all five of the Philadelphia Zoo’s meerkats died. Now, the zoo needs to find out why.

“We had five meerkats that passed between June 1st and Monday,” Amy Shearer, chief experience officer for the zoo, said Wednesday in a phone interview. “The whole staff is devastated.”

