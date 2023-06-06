 Skip to main content
PGA Tour announces shock reconciliation with Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf

The PGA Tour is set to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf and the DP World Tour.

 Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

(CNN) — The US-based PGA Tour is set to partner with the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf, ending a feud that has dogged the men’s professional game for the past year.

The PGA Tour made the shock announcement on Tuesday, saying a new partnership with LIV and the DP World Tour would “unify the game of golf.”

Correction: A previous version of this story used a photo from the PGA Championship, which is affiliated with the PGA of America and not the PGA Tour.

