Pepsi's Peeps-flavored soda is back

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Pepsi is bringing back its Peeps-flavored soda, and this time it's easier than an Easter egg hunt to find.
For the first time, "Pepsi x Peeps" is available for sale at retailers nationwide, a change from its debut two years ago, when it only gave away a few thousand of the sodas in a contest. Pepsi said in a statement that its mass release was prompted by popular demand following its "unforgettable debut" in 2021 when it the soda "trended everywhere" and sold for hundreds of dollars on the resale market.
"Pepsi x Peeps" is a collaboration between the soda maker and Just Born Quality Confections, the candy maker that makes Peeps. The soda mixes the taste of a Pepsi with the "pillowy-soft and sweet" marshmallow flavor of Peeps. It's available to buy in 7.5 ounce cans and 20 ounce bottles for a limited time.
Pepsi approached Peeps about partnering for a spring-inspired flavored, according to Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing of Pepsi. "Taste is really important to customers," he previously told CNN. "They want sweet and they want to connect to things emotionally. Peeps has its own subculture we wanted to tap into."
Pepsi regularly releases seasonal flavors to generate excitement for its brand. In recent years, it has sold hot chocolate and apple pie-flavored Pepsi drinks to celebrate the holidays. The Peeps-flavored soda is the first-time ever Pepsi has used marshmallow flavoring.