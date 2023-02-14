 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Pepsi's Peeps-flavored soda is back

"Pepsi x Peeps" is back.

 Courtesy Pepsi

Pepsi is bringing back its Peeps-flavored soda, and this time it's easier than an Easter egg hunt to find.

For the first time, "Pepsi x Peeps" is available for sale at retailers nationwide, a change from its debut two years ago, when it only gave away a few thousand of the sodas in a contest. Pepsi said in a statement that its mass release was prompted by popular demand following its "unforgettable debut" in 2021 when it the soda "trended everywhere" and sold for hundreds of dollars on the resale market.

