Pentagon says it had 'an awareness gap' that led to failure to detect 3 Chinese balloons under Trump

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it on February 4.

 Chad Fish/AP

The American military had a "domain awareness gap" that allowed three other suspected Chinese spy balloons to transit the continental United States undetected under the Trump administration, the Pentagon general responsible for providing air and missile defense over North America said on Monday.

"Every day as a NORAD commander, it's my responsibility to detect threats to North America. I will tell you that we did not detect those threats," Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command said when asked about the three other balloons.

