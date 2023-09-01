 Skip to main content
Pentagon launches ‘one-stop shop’ website for UFO information and reporting

Pentagon launches ‘one-stop shop’ website for UFO information and reporting

The US Department of Defense has launched a website intended to be a “one-stop shop” for publicly available information on “unidentified anomalous phenomena” – UAPs, more commonly known as UFOs.

The US Department of Defense has launched a website intended to be a "one-stop shop" for publicly available information on "unidentified anomalous phenomena" – UAPs, more commonly known as UFOs.

The site will also serve as an information hub of resolved UAP cases, including photos and videos as soon as they’re declassified, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Thursday.

